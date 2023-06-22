Titanic sub: US aircraft to pick up ROV from Jersey
A US transport aircraft has landed in Jersey to pick up specialist equipment for the submarine missing in the North Atlantic.
The C-17 Globemaster landed on Thursday, Ports of Jersey confirmed.
US aircraft will take a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) owned by Channel Islands company Magellan.
The US Coastguard confirmed it was expecting the ROV to help recover the submersible, which went missing with five people on board.
In summer 2022, the Magellan ROV was used to create a digital scan of the Titanic, which lies 3,800m (12,500ft) down in the Atlantic.
It will be able to dive the full depth of the site, and the team has a detailed knowledge of the deep sea area having spent 200 hours there for the scanning project.
The BBC understands the Magellan ROV has been ready to leave since earlier in the week but has been held up by permissions.
