New child contact centre to open in Jersey
- Published
A new charity will take over running the Jersey service that helps children keep in touch with separated parents and families.
Centrepoint, which runs two nurseries, will run it from their La Pouquelaye base from 2 July.
It has received an £81,000 government grant to run the service for a year.
Milli's has operated the service for 23 years and said it had not received government funding during this time.
Its Separated Family Centre, which supports about 20 families a week, will stop running the service on Sunday.
A child contact centre provides a safe and secure space for supervised meetings for children with a parent or other family member who does not live with them.
A government statement said the service would remain independent and would be registered with the Jersey Care Commission and the National Association of Child Contact Centres.
Jane Moy, Centrepoint's chief executive officer, said: "Our primary concern is for the wellbeing of children so establishing the centre will allow parents to continue to maintain a relationship with their child in the crucial early stages of family breakdown."
Eleanor Green, Jersey Family Court Advisory Service manager, said: "We are delighted to see that the children and families we work with in the Family Court will have the benefit of this new centre.
"We thank Milli's for the vital work they have undertaken over the years and wish them well in their continuing initiatives supporting families."
Minister for Children and Education, Deputy Inna Gardiner, said: "I am very pleased that Centrepoint will provide this service and I'd like to thank Milli's for all the support they offered to children and families.
"It is especially important that the families who use this service will have continued access to a safe, welcoming, and independent service."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.