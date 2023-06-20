Jersey Police receive more than 3,000 calls from same phone
Jersey Police have received more than 3,000 calls from the same mobile phone in the last month, the force said.
Officers said the calls are not an emergency and are "more likely to be a toddler or a child using an old mobile phone to play with".
The force believe it is a Samsung phone, and even without a SIM card, devices are still able to connect to 999 or 112.
Police added "no-one is in any trouble" but could be delaying emergency calls.
A statement from Jersey Police said: "If your child is regularly playing with an old mobile, please check to ensure they are not calling 999 by mistake.
"We'd like to keep the lines as free as possible so that real emergencies can be answered right away.
"We don't want to sound accusatory as no one is in any trouble here, we would just like people to check if they have given an old phone to a child to play with, that they aren't dialling 999 on it."
Police added the calls started on 6 May and generally start about 07:00 until 12:00 BST and then again about 15:00 to 21:00 BST.
