Jersey schools offered free first aid training
- Published
Free first aid programmes are being offered to every school in Jersey.
St John Ambulance Jersey will provide lesson plans, teaching resources and necessary equipment free of charge.
The organisation is urging schools to take up the offer for the upcoming academic year.
Simon Blackmore, youth development officer for the service, said it "could be the difference between a life saved or a life lost".
He said: "These skills are essential for everyone, but we would love every child on the island to have the opportunity to learn them.
"It could be the difference between a life saved or a life lost for a friend, family member, or a stranger in the street."
Whenever possible, the training is delivered by teachers and school staff who receive support from St John Ambulance trainers.
