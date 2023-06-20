Improvements at Jersey's Val de la Mare Arboretum thanks to grant
A three-year grant will see improved signage and maintenance at a Jersey arboretum.
Jersey Water has given the money to charity Jersey Trees for Life, which will take on responsibility for the upkeep of Val de la Mare Arboretum.
Set up in 1975, it has trees from North America, the Far East and Australasia and is a popular area for walkers.
Alex Morel, Jersey Trees for Life's CEO, said the "agreement is a huge win for all concerned with the arboretum".
The two groups have worked together on the site, around the island's second largest reservoir, since 2011.
Ms Morel said: "Various plans have been on the back burner for a long time and now we can finally start putting them into practice.
"We're very excited about this positive step forward and I know our friends at Jersey Water are too."
'Fantastic job'
Among the planned improvements are new signage at the entrance to the reservoir and throughout the arboretum, as well as a "reconfiguration of the tree collections so they are are classified based on their geographical origins".
The grant will also cover maintenance and upgrades to required equipment.
"Jersey Trees for Life already does a fantastic job of looking after the arboretum at Val de la Mare, but historically hasn't had the funding to do much more than reactive maintenance," said Helier Smith, CEO of Jersey Water.
"Our support enables the charity to build on this great work by ensuring a dedicated team is on site each week to look after the arboretum and surrounding green spaces.
"Not only will this be beneficial for the trees and plant life, but for everyone who visits the reservoir, whether recreationally or as part of the volunteer maintenance programme."
The grant amount has not been disclosed.
The charity plans to run public volunteering sessions on a monthly basis.
