St Aubin's Bay: No swimming advice lifted after improved water quality test
- Published
Advice not to swim at St Aubin's Bay has been lifted after testing showed water quality to be "excellent", the Government of Jersey has said.
The latest sample was taken on Friday and follows other tests taken on Tuesday and Thursday.
Islanders were advised not to swim in the bay after routine tests found higher levels of bacteria in the water.
Organisers of the Jersey Triathlon said they would go ahead with the swim on Sunday following the latest results.
Contingency plans for a duathlon with just running and cycling were in place if the advice not to swim remained in place.
Organisers said on Facebook: "We are pleased to announce that we have had the green light to go ahead with the swim.
"The Government of Jersey has completed further testing and the results have shown excellent water quality."
The Infrastructure and Environment Department had blamed technical issues for the discharge of effluent from the Sewage Treatment Works falling below its usual standard
An undiluted sample taken at First Tower at the end of the outfall pipe returned "poor findings".
However, a series of bathing water samples taken later in the area showed "excellent" water quality.
The government said Wednesday's advice not to swim was issued as a precaution and it had since been lifted.
'Complex work'
A lack of rainfall, hot weather and high levels of ammonia were blamed for the pollution.
Deputy Jonathan Renouf, Minister for the Environment, said operations at the treatment plant were returning to normal.
"I'm pleased, particularly with the warm weather we've been having, that sea swimming can resume," he said.
"Regulatory colleagues can now focus on the work of establishing what happened."
Deputy Jonathan Renouf, Minister for Infrastructure, said plant operators had made "subtle alterations" to improve effluent quality.
He added: "It's complex work, with multiple environmental and biological factors at play."
The government said anyone who was swimming in the area and feels unwell should contact their GP.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.