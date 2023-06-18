Appeal for public's help to ensure children thrive
A government leader has called for the community to play its part to ensure children thrive amid the formation of a new committee focused on young people.
Deputy Inna Gardiner said improving outcomes would involve efforts by the government and agencies.
Ms Gardiner, Children and Education minister, also called for support from the "entire community".
Last month, the children's commissioner criticised a "lack of transparency" around young people in care.
At the centre of her concerns was the closure of three care facilities which failed to meet official standards.
Ms Gardiner said: "We cannot reach the best outcomes for children if we don't work together.
"There is a lot of great work in the community already, but we all need to work in partnership to ensure every child and family thrives.
"The government cannot do it alone. Employers, parents, communities and voluntary organisations all have a part to play."
The new Children's Outcomes Executive Committee aims to provide a "clear strategic framework" for 2024 to 2027, the government said.
Its formation follows a review led by Deputy Gardiner into the previous Children's Boards, it added.
'Children's experience'
The new committee will focus on "understanding children's experience", while people working with children will be "encouraged to share work and initiatives", the government said.
Deputy Gardiner said: "We must work closely with all government departments, charities, agencies that support families, and with children, families and communities themselves, to continue to drive improvements, and achieve the outcomes that they deserve.
"Delivering real change for children and families requires a long-term commitment and the support and collaboration of the entire community."
Deputy Gardiner added: "I am passionate about delivering the best outcome for children and young people in Jersey so that everyone has a chance to thrive.
"In order to do this we need a new structure to enable us to hear the voices of all children and young people especially the seldom heard."
A number of engagement workshops were held with Ministers, government representatives and partners to review the work programmes of previous boards, she said.
