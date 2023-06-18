New Jersey skatepark receives positive feedback
A new skatepark in Jersey has been rated a "welcoming place for all", according to the results of a survey.
The skatepark at Les Quennevais Sports Centre opened in February.
The survey, conducted by the Government of Jersey, had 520 responses, with about 90% of users rating the park as welcoming and 89% satisfied with the size and layout.
Deputy Lucy Stephenson said there were now plans for additional skating facilities.
Feedback from users said the skatepark was "fantastic" and had been "amazing for the community".
One person said the use of wood chips at the park means they can get caught in skateboard wheels.
Deputy Stephenson, the assistant minister with responsibility for sport, said they were now working on plans to replace the wood chippings.
She added: "We have had such a positive response to the survey and it is so good to hear how much Islanders of all ages and backgrounds are enjoying this new facility."
