King's Birthday Honours 2023: Five Jersey islanders recognised
- Published
Five people from Jersey have been recognised in the King's Birthday Honours list.
The list recognises the achievements and service of people across the UK and the Channel Islands.
Three have been made Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), one awarded a British Empire Medal and one a Royal Victorian Medal.
Jason Hamon has been appointed an MBE and awarded the King's Ambulance Service Medal.
'Shocked but overjoyed'
Mr Hamon was recognised for his services to the community, providing volunteer medical safety support at sporting and community events.
He works for the States of Jersey Ambulance Service, and said he was "doubly honoured" to be recognised twice.
Mr Hamon said: "I had the phone call and was shocked but overjoyed.
"Then the following day, came into work, opened my emails to see one from the department of health and also being nominated for the King's ambulance medal - just blown away."
Jennifer Bridge was appointed an MBE for her services to the community as the founder of the Jersey Literary Festival Association.
Ms Bridge said "it was the absolute honour of my life" to receive the award.
She added: "I really wish I could share it with my fellow members of the festival committee who have dedicated their time, effort, and passion to creating this festival - it is very much a collective effort - with most of the current committee having been there from the beginning."
William Harris was made an MBE for his services to the community.
Roy MacDonald was awarded a British Empire Medal for his services to the community as senior instructor of the Jersey Kenpo Karate Association.
Stuart Crossan was awarded a silver Royal Victorian Medal for services to the Crown as head gardener at Government House.
He said it was "extremely special" to be honoured by King Charles III and it was the greatest achievement in his career.
Mr Crossan has worked at Government House for 27 years.
