Documentary series about Channel Islands set to air
- Published
A six-part docuseries about Jersey and Guernsey is set to air on Channel 5.
The TV show has been narrated by Alan Titchmarsh and will focus on the "colourful residents" preparing for the "busy summer ahead".
Creators Daisybeck Studios said it explored island life, such as islanders celebrating Liberation Day, and historical buildings.
It also followed a family of seventh-generation farmers, a chocolatier, seaweed foragers and sailors.
Mr Titchmarsh said he was glad to have narrated the series about the Channel Islands.
"To be asked to do it for Jersey and Guernsey, which I love anyway, it was a great treat," he said.
"It shows the Channel Islands off at their very best, and meeting people with different and interesting kind of roles to play on both islands."
Executive Producer Mark McMullen said the team had found "so many fascinating stories" and they were "warmly welcomed".
"We were drawn to Jersey and Guernsey as it has such a rich history and heritage and the warmth of the islanders is second to none," he said.
"Our series will show off the beauty of the islands as well as tell the stories of those who were either born on the islands or made the islands their home."
Viewers will meet Jersey cider producers Richard and Sarah Matlock who were filmed preparing for the summer season in St Ouen.
The pair said its harvest had produced a much sweeter cider and hoped it would still hit "the right note with the locals".
In Saint Peter Port, Guernsey, Andy Furniss and business partner Lucy will be seen prepping their mini-road train for the tourist season.
The show also followed eighth generation Jersey farmer, Phil Le Maistre and his father Phil.
They will be seen using their 100-year-old hand plough to "harvest the season's first crop of Jersey Royal Potatoes".
The first episode will air on Thursday at 20:00 BST on Channel 5.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.