Jersey explosion evidence examined by UK experts
- Published
Forensic experts from the UK are examining evidence from an explosion of a block of flats in Jersey, which killed 10 people in 2022.
The three-storey Haut du Mont residential block on Pier Road, in St Helier, collapsed on 10 December.
Jersey police said "key evidence" from the scene had been sent for analysis to a research centre in Derbyshire.
It said evidence would help determine the cause of the explosion, and if criminal proceedings should be brought.
'A devastating incident'
So far, more than 1,100 lines of inquiry have been followed, with 800 completed, police said.
The force has also taken more than 560 statements, and collected more than 1,000 exhibits.
Senior investigating officer Alison Fossey said good progress was being made on a "very complex investigation".
She said: "Beyond the physical examination of evidence recovered from the scene, which is being analysed at an expert laboratory, the seizure and examination of more than 3,200 documents and 1,000 individual exhibits, is by its nature extremely time consuming.
"Establishing the facts takes time following such a devastating incident."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.