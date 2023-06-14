Overpayment of benefits to be investigated
A review has started to look into the overpayment of income support benefits in Jersey.
It follows concerns about the "significant financial implications" it can have on individuals and families who have to pay money back.
The Health and Social Security Scrutiny Panel is investigating it.
The work will cover how often it is happening and why, as well as current policies and the procedures for dealing with problems.
Public hearings will be held as part of the investigation, in addition to evidence gathered from islanders and community groups.
Deputy Rob Ward, chair of the panel, said: "This was an issue which was raised by members of the public on a number of occasions.
"We are keen to hear from anyone who has found themselves in this situation so that we can gain a proper knowledge of the issues."
