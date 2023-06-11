Pet thought to have started St Helier flat fire
A pet is thought to have started a fire which left two people in hospital suffering burns and smoke inhalation, firefighters said.
Between 15 and 20 people evacuated a St Helier block of flats where the fire started, Jersey Fire Service said.
Nine firefighters in two engines dealt with the blaze at about 06:00 BST.
"The most likely cause is that a pet had inadvertently turned a hob on, setting fire to items on top," fire crews said.
The fire service added: "Two occupants of the flat were suffering the effects of burns and smoke inhalation after tackling the fire.
"The two flat occupants were then transported to hospital by ambulance."
