Jersey driver, 84, dies after suspected medical episode

Police lightGetty Images
No other vehicles were involved said officers who are investigating the incident

An 84-year-old man has died after a suspected medical episode in his car on Jersey.

The man's car crashed on Saturday afternoon on Beaumont Hill and the road was closed for several hours, Jersey Police said.

"Sadly the driver of the vehicle has subsequently died," a force spokesperson said.

No other vehicles were involved, officers added.

