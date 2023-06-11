St Luke's Primary School trial road closure extended
A pilot scheme in which a road outside a Jersey primary school is closed for four hours a day has been extended.
Elizabeth Street, outside St Luke's Primary School, has been closed to traffic during drop-off and pick-up times since 24 April as part of a road safety trial.
The Government of Jersey said it had extended the scheme until the end of the term on 21 July.
It said it was evaluating the scheme, with a report to be published later.
From Monday to Friday, Elizabeth Street closes between 07:30 and 09:30 and 14:30 and 16:30 BST, although closure periods are sometimes shorter depending on school operations.
The 'School Street' also aims to encourage more students to walk and cycle.
Adam Turner, the school's headteacher, said the traffic restrictions had made the journey to school safer for pupils.
"Our school community is really pleased that this highly successful pilot has been extended to the end of the summer term, ensuring that our children and families are secure in the knowledge that their journey to and from school has been made safer," he said.
