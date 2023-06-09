Unsold clothes donated to Jersey Hospice shop
A hospice shop in Jersey is receiving unsold stock from two island stores.
Clothing shop New Look and retailer Sandpiper hope their donations appeal to younger shoppers and encourage people to visit the charity shops.
It also aims to reduce the amount of clothes that end up in landfill.
Senior shop manger for Jersey Hospice Julie Bell said she hoped those buying second-hand clothing would think "about how they shop".
She said: "We want them to think about the environment and obviously what we do for charity too, because every penny raised here goes into patient care.
"It's hard to say how much extra money this will bring in but we need £16,400 per day to run our services so that's a lot of money, but between our two shops we do pretty well."
The hospice provides palliative nursing care to people with cancer and motor neurone disease at its centre in St Helier.
Jersey artist and second-hand fashion blogger Abi Overland said it was a positive step to help tackle the problems of fast-fashion, but more needed to be done.
"This isn't the answer, this is just something that I think that can really help alleviate the problems we currently face," she said.
"I'm hoping in the next five or 10 years, we won't be facing these problems because there's too much waste coming from the fast-fashion industry."
CSR manager at New Look Katie Pryce said by partnering with Jersey Hospice, it will meet "commitments to reduce waste and increase circularity".
