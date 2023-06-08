Cyclist killed in Grouville crash named
A cyclist, who died following a crash with a car on Monday, has been named by police.
Gaynor Bidel, 70 died as a result of the incident in Grouville on La Rue à Don between 09:40 and 09:50 BST.
States of Jersey Police said her family was being supported by specialist officers and added: "Our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time."
Officers are still appealing for witnesses or those with dashcam footage to come forward.
