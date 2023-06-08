New hangar planned at Jersey Airport
A new hangar could be built at Jersey Airport, on the site of the former cargo centre.
The 60,000 sq ft (5,574 sq m) building, expected to take up to two years to complete subject to planning approval, is part of site regeneration plans.
There will also be new facilities to transfer patients by air ambulance, aircraft servicing space and a terminal for people flying by private jet.
Gama Aviation won the tender for the work, with Ports of Jersey.
Matt Thomas, chief executive officer of Ports of Jersey, said the authority was "keen to develop opportunities to increase the island's visibility, attract inward investment and support local job growth".
Marwan Khalek, founder and chief executive of Gama Aviation, said the firm was "delighted" to partner with Ports of Jersey "supporting the Government of Jersey's economic development objectives and preparing the way for the future of aviation".
