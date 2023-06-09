Jersey man urges others to check for testicular cancer
An islander has urged people to check themselves for testicular cancer following his diagnosis.
James Goode found out he had the disease in 2019 after feeling pain in his testicles.
The 46-year-old was training for a triathlon at the time and at first thought he might have injured himself.
Macmillan Cancer Support Jersey said if someone felt "that something isn't right, it's essential to take immediate action".
Mr Goode said he never imagined his pain was being caused by cancer.
He said: "I just thought it could be a tweak or an infection, I never thought it would be cancerous.
"It was only because I had the pain that I got checked but the cancer had already spread.
"If I didn't have the pain and the feel around then it might have got even worse."
Lauren Perchard-Rees, chief clinical officer at Macmillan Jersey, said early detection played "a crucial role in successful outcomes", and encouraged people to check themselves.
She said: "You should regularly perform testicular self-examinations to familiarise yourself with the normal size, shape, and weight of your testicles.
"By doing this, any changes or abnormalities can be noticed more easily.
"If any concerns arise from doing self-examination or you experience any other symptoms including testicular pain, discomfort, or a feeling of heaviness in the scrotum, it's important to reach out to your GP for further evaluation."
'Anxious or overwhelmed'
Ms Perchard-Rees also encouraged islanders to seek support, saying it was "natural to feel anxious or overwhelmed when faced with concerns about testicular cancer".
"By raising awareness and encouraging regular self-examinations, people can be empowered to take charge of their health and catch potential issues at an early stage," she said.
Mr Goode is now in remission after chemotherapy and urged others not to ignore potential cancerous pain.
He said: "Just make sure if you don't feel right or if you've got a lump somewhere then go get it checked out.
"Don't leave it."
