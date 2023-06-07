Jersey abuse survivors offered support, training and jobs
Abuse survivors in Jersey will be offered support, training and job opportunities in a new project.
The Butterfly Effect, a non-profit venture, is launching with the help of £155,000 from the Government of Jersey.
The scheme will assist anyone who has experienced abuse, had access to Jersey's Children's Services, and former prisoners.
Chief Minister, Deputy Kristina Moore, said it was a "fantastic initiative".
Cheyenne O'Connor, a founder of The Butterfly Effect, said it aimed "to provide a range of survivor-led services including employment opportunities, peer-support group meetings, training, a helpline, and advocacy assistance".
Rob Sainsbury, chief officer of Children, Young People, Education and Skills, said: "Everyone involved in The Butterfly Effect should be proud of what they have achieved, especially Cheyenne.
"The launch of The Butterfly Effect and its symbolic meaning is a significant step for survivors."
He said the butterfly symbol was created by a panel set up after the Independent Care Inquiry.
"The panel said that the butterfly emblem, which is also used for Jersey Children's Day, is a symbol of life, endurance, transformation and hope," he added.
