Jersey receives Clean Marina accreditation
- Published
Jersey has received an international Clean Marina accreditation.
The Yacht Harbour Association runs the scheme to "encourage marinas across the world" to be more sustainable and environmentally friendly.
The marinas were assessed in August 2022 and were awarded accreditation in April 2023.
Head of maritime delivery and business development Donford Nicholas said it was important marina operations did not pollute Jersey's waters.
He said: "We understand how important it is to ensure our marina operations do not pollute Jersey's coastal waters.
"We have worked hard to ensure our infrastructure and waste systems minimise the risk to the Island's shores and are delighted to have been recognised by the Yacht Harbour Association's international Clean Marina scheme."
There are 25 accredited marinas in the world - eight in the UK, and 17 internationally.
The accreditation encourages marinas to manage segregated and hazardous waste and to prevent spillage.
It also requires marinas to manage blackwater capture and filtration in a sustainable way and to prevent plastic pollution.
