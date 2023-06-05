Cyclist dies following crash with car in Grouville
- Published
A cyclist has died following a crash with a car in Grouville, police said.
Emergency services attended the incident at around 09:50 BST near the food shop Iceland on La Rue à Don.
The States of Jersey Police said the 70-year-old woman and a 79-year-old driver were both taken to hospital and the cyclist died "a short time" after the crash.
The force said cyclist's family was being supported by specialist officers, and an investigation had begun.
