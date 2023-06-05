Jersey Airport gets new security equipment installed
Passengers may no longer have to remove liquids and electronics from their bags due to new security equipment at Jersey's airport.
New baggage-screening equipment is being installed as part of a £3m project to "enhance air passengers' experience".
Advanced imaging systems will provide clearer images of cabin luggage.
Head of security Maria Le Tiec said it would "ease the process" for passengers.
Existing rules for electrics and liquids will remain in place until the new equipment has been tested and staff trained to use it.
Ms Le Tiec said the airport's departures area would look "a little different" while the changes were made, and apologised for the disruption that could be caused.
"We will erect new signage to make journeys as clear as possible and will be here to help passengers navigate the new layout," she said.
