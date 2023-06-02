Jersey man admits making indecent images of children
A man has admitted making indecent images of children in Jersey.
Daniel McMillan admitted three counts of making prohibited and indecent images of children, and was put on the sex offenders register.
The 26-year-old appeared by video link in the Royal Court on Friday morning.
He also faced three counts of possessing documents or records containing information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.
Mr McMillan has also been charged with one count of possession of articles for a terrorist. He did not submit any pleas in relation to those four counts.
He will appear before the court again on 30 June.
