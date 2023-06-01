Islanders share views on multiple-site Jersey hospital plans
- Published
Islanders in Jersey have been sharing their views on new plans for the future of Jersey's healthcare facilities.
The government released a feasibility study showing the new hospital could be based across multiple sites.
An inpatient facility has been proposed for Overdale, an outpatient facility in St Helier and a healthcare village in St Saviour.
Chief Minister Kristina Moore said it would not "be wise at this time" to comment on the cost of the project.
"What we have to focus on is delivering new healthcare facilities for islanders and the best possible value for money in doing so," she said.
'Make up their minds'
Jaimee Frost said spreading facilities across the island would "just complicate things".
She said: "You kind of just want to go to one place... I think that whatever site they choose just do it all under one roof please, I just think it's unnecessary.
"I just get lost with all the money and spending of the island, but if they could make it as cost effective as possible that would be nice."
In May, an audit found nearly £40m was wasted on planning a single hospital site at Overdale.
Anna Le Verdier said it was important for the government to "get on with it" and to "make a decision".
She said: "I just think everyone has mixed opinions about the hospital, it's just a little bit frustrating because we have been delayed already.
"It's taking way too long for something that should have been a decision made a few months ago, I believe because of the new government that changes the decisions... they need to make up their minds."
Deputy Lyndon Farnham was part of the last council of ministers who put together the previous plans for the new hospital.
He said the States may not back the new study until there is financial confirmation.
"Until we get the details on costings, the assembly and the island can't make a decision to support what they're doing and move forward."
Joao Lebre said as the Overdale site is on a hill, it could be difficult for islanders to get there for emergency care.
"I think it's a good idea because Overdale has space to improve and help others, but in other ways a lot of people don't have cars, transport to go to Overdale, is going to be a little difficult," he said.
"One site is better because if you have physio or x-ray on the same day you are in the same building so you don't have to worry."
