Ministers endorse study for new hospital plan in Jersey
- Published
Government leaders have endorsed a study outlining the future of healthcare in Jersey.
The feasibility study provides a clear way forward for "multi-site hospital facilities", the Government said.
These include a new acute hospital with emergency care at Overdale by 2028 and a new outpatient facility and urgent treatment centre at Kensington Place.
Deputy Karen Wilson, Health Minister, said construction should begin "as soon as possible".
Nearly £40m was wasted on planning a single hospital site at Overdale, an audit found earlier in May.
Ms Wilson said the feasibility study clarified the need for facilities which would "deliver the best health outcomes, address the stigma and isolation experienced by people with mental health problems in need of acute physical healthcare, and address the needs of children and young people".
The study, endorsed by the ministerial group overseeing the New Healthcare Facilities Programme (NHFP), was informed by "clinical and construction experts", the Government said.
It concluded a multi-site approach had "significant benefits" when compared to a single site hospital option.
As part of the "Our Hospital Review" and subsequent feasibility study, both options A and B featured a health village at St Saviour for rehabilitation and care facilities.
However, Option A had the hospital at Kensington Place and outpatient site at Overdale, while Option B advocated the reverse.
Option B emerged as the preferred option.
It was deliverable between 2027 and 2030, two years earlier than Option A, the Government said.
It said the new study had taken all clinical services into account.
Deputy Kristina Moore, Chief Minister, said it was clear to ministers that Option B offered the "best way forward", with the best score from clinicians, minimising impact on patients and the public during construction.
Next steps include a full cost model for the hospital and acute, ambulatory, mental health and other care facilities, with funding broken up into "manageable phases".
There will also be a month-long consultation with States Members, Scrutiny, the public, Overdale Kensington Place and St Saviour residents, patient groups, the third sector, and health staff.
A final feasibility study is due to be presented to the States Assembly in July.