Jersey GP appointment cost reduced by £20
- Published
The cost of all face-to-face doctor's appointments in Jersey have been reduced by £20, the government has confirmed.
An agreement between GP's and the Government of Jersey was reached to help islanders with rising costs.
Practices will also receive £5 per consultation to combat inflationary running costs.
The Minister for Social Security said the subsidy would make it easier for islanders to access the care they need.
Deputy Elaine Millar said: "I am pleased that we have reached this agreement and have been able to tackle the cost of fees for GP appointments.
"I am grateful to the GPs for their support and implementing these changes over a challenging time frame."
Costs for telephone consultations and consultations with other health professionals such as nurses or health care assistants will remain the same.
The scheme will not cover home visits or out of hours services.
Ms Millar said the government also intended to provide free services for children by July.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.