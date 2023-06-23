More than £664,000 spent on Covid centre so far in 2023
- Published
The government has spent more than £664,000 on the Covid vaccination programme so far in 2023, a Freedom of Information (FOI) has revealed.
The FOI found the centre provided 52,613 vaccinations in 2022, compared to 6,340 in 2023 up to 15 May.
In one week in March, the centre only vaccinated six islanders.
Deputy Karen Wilson said finances had to be weighed "against the cost of disease".
In 2022, more than £2.2m was spent on staffing costs and £689,743 on supplies while so far in 2023, it has spent £579,136 on staffing costs and £85,505 on supplies.
The vaccination centre currently has about 30 full-time staff and six part-time or zero-hour staff.
The government said supplies only included running costs, and vaccines "were and continue to be provided by UK Government".
It also said PPE was sought from "the overall Government of Jersey provision, managed by Health and Community Services".
In a written question to the Treasury Minister Deputy Ian Gorst in March, damaged and lost PPE inventory accounted for £968,000 in losses for the government in 2022.
On Tuesday, the government confirmed the spring booster programme would be withdrawn in July for those who are not immunosuppressed.
The Health and Social Services Minister Deputy Karen Wilson said Covid vaccinations would most likely move to GP's in 2024.
She said: "One of the things that we are exploring with GP colleagues is to see whether we can actually disperse some of the vaccination service to general practice.
"I know that there are also opportunities to explore with general practice that will create the same kinds of conditions, we may well also look for other alternatives locally in some of the more local parish areas, and as I say officers are working on this to establish what options we've got."
The government confirmed a review of the Covid vaccination delivery model was "currently in the scoping phase", and it would include options around where vaccination teams "should be based, and where vaccinations should be delivered from".
In the States Assembly on 13 June, the Chief Minister Deputy Kristina Moore said: "We have been asking questions about the provision of the vaccination centre and it's appropriateness in its current form for some time, I believe that work is under way to find a better alternative."
Ms Moore also said she had asked for "reconsideration of the provision of the current vaccination service", and hoped "a new way forward would be delivered shortly".
Health and Social Security Panel head Deputy Robert Ward said the decision about whether or not the vaccination centre continued needed "to be made sooner rather than later", and that the issues with Fort Regent could have caused a delay.
He said: "I think it's the issue with Fort Regent in general that is the problem, I don't think there's a real clear guidance on what's going to happen with Fort Regent and so subsequently we end up with this as one of the side issues that comes with not knowing what you're going to do with one of your major facilities on the island and I think that needs to be addressed first."
The government confirmed a tenancy agreement to operate the vaccination centre at Fort Regent was in place until the end of December 2023.
Mr Ward said the government had discussed moving Covid vaccinations to parishes, but that health facilities "were available should we need them".
He also said it could move to GPs and pharmacies, but not without difficulty.
Mr Ward said: "That could happen but cost can be prohibitive, even with the £20 reduction people are still paying £64 for a GP visit and I think that could be a real problem, so as long as there isn't that obstacle if we're looking at a public health issue then yes that could be something, but it's an extra burden on those GP surgeries as well.
"If it becomes an issue then certainly scrutiny will look into it."
