Jersey teenager airlifted to hospital after being hit by post van
- Published
A teenager has been airlifted to hospital with "significant injuries" after being hit by a Jersey Post van.
The boy was hit by the van on La Rue Du Hucquet in St Martin on Thursday at around 16:30 BST.
Police confirmed he was taken to hospital and was later transferred to the UK for ongoing medical treatment.
His condition has been described as stable but critical, and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
The crash took place on the junction of La Rue Du Hucquet and Rue De La Vignette, and the boy was wearing sports clothing, the force added.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.