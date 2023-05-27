New Jersey Airport landing system installed
One of Jersey Airport's Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) has been "successfully installed and approved" for service.
Work began on the system in March, after it was commissioned in 2022.
The systems are designed to last for 12 to 15 years, and the one replaced had been in place for 19 years.
Head of air navigation services, Paul Strudwick, said the new system would help pilots land their aircraft safely from the east side of the island.
"It will ensure that we can continue to offer a reliable ground-based navigation service, providing guidance to aircraft in poor visibility in the same way as the previous system," he said.
