Childrens' Minister 'taking seriously' criticisms
Jersey's Children's Minister said she is "taking seriously" matters raised regarding the welfare of young people in the care system.
Deputy Inna Gardiner was responding to criticism from the children's commissioner over a "lack of transparency".
Andrea Le Saint's comments followed inspections that found three emergency facilities had put children at risk.
Deputy Gardiner said courts were aware of the facilities being used.
In response to Ms Le Saint's open letter, Ms Gardiner said she was "taking seriously the matters you have raised".
She said £6.5m is to be invested annually for the next four years as "part of the social care reform programme".
"One of the key priorities in the reform programme is 'providing loving homes' and there is significant work being undertaken in this area.
"I am happy to confirm that since March we have been able to increase the number of homes available in our residential provision, with an additional two homes now available to care for up to four children."
'A couple months'
Ms Gardiner said there had been active recruitment for new foster carers in the island, with eight "assessments currently in progress".
She said the emergency temporary accommodation featured in the three reports were "not ideal".
She added it "wasn't unsafe accommodation, it was a safe environment with qualified people who are keeping them [children] away from another dangerous situation".
Ms Gardiner confirmed some children stayed in the unregulated emergency facilities for "a couple of months".
Ms Le Saint had said it was "very concerning" that herself, Jersey Care Commission and independent reviewing officers were notified of the reports by an anonymous tip-off instead of by the government.
Ms Gardiner said there was "no intention to hide the arrangements", and that the primary focus was "on trying to ensure a safe level of care".
The children and education department is "investigating the issues relating to notifications regarding this activity", and that "robust" processes would be put in place for the future.
The children's minister said she would work "together in a constructive manner" with the Children's Commissioner, Care Commissioner and other agencies in the future to deliver "the best outcomes for Jersey's children".
