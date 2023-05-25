Opinion sought on government suicide prevention strategy
The government is seeking the opinions of islanders on the prevention of suicide and the support services available in Jersey.
A survey has been released and people have been invited to attend events on its Suicide Prevention Strategy.
Minister for Health and Social Services Deputy Karen Wilson said feedback would be used to inform the strategy.
"Normalising talking about our mental health is as important as talking about our physical health," she said.
Ms Wilson said "we need to do much more" to help people "seek and secure early help and treatment".
She said: "This is an extremely sensitive and challenging issue in any community, and even more so in one like Jersey, where the impact of a death from suicide can affect many people and for a long time.
"Engaging the public in talking about mental health is an effective way to reduce stigma which is often cited as a barrier to seeking help and support."
Events will take place on Tuesday 13 June between 15:00-16:30 BST at the Jersey Public Library, and between 18:00 and 19:30 BST at the Jersey General Hospital.
An event will also be held on Monday 19 June between 12:30 and 14:00 BST at the library.
