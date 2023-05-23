Ports of Jersey in profit again after Covid restrictions hit travel
- Published
The company responsible for Jersey's harbours and the airport said it had made a "sharp recovery" in connectivity and profit in 2022.
Ports of Jersey (PoJ) said it made £1.9m in profit in 2022 following a loss of nearly £4.3m in 2021.
The company said pandemic restrictions had caused an "unprecedented impact" on the travel sector.
In 2022, it returned with 25% more business, with passengers returning to nearly 80% of its pre-pandemic levels.
PoJ said it was "among the fastest of all the airports in the UK and Crown Dependences" to recover its passenger numbers.
Chairman Mark Chown said the company had "outperformed" its expectations for 2022.
He said the Ports had not "sought, or received, any taxpayer support" during the three years of disruptions.
CEO Matt Thomas said he was optimistic the increase in passenger numbers would continue upwards.
He said: "The pandemic shone a light on the critical importance of secure connectivity for islanders and our economy.
"We have managed to secure the resilience of our air links, and now our efforts have shifted to the key role that connectivity will play in the recovery of our economy."
Mr Thomas said the company was also trialling the use of green hydrogen as an airline and maritime fuel so it could "be at the forefront of providing truly sustainable travel".
