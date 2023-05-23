Trainer taking boxing classes into Jersey care homes
A personal trainer is taking boxing exercise classes into Jersey care homes.
Daniel Dufour, from Boxd-off, leads the sessions to get residents active and to improve their mobility.
He started going after speaking to a friend who works in a care home about the benefits the sit-down classes could have.
Mr Dufour has now raised money to buy new equipment and said: "It's the best part of my week."
He added: "I have good banter with the residents and I see the benefits they get from doing the classes.
"It's good to get the blood flowing and getting the arms moving and working the mind and body at the same time.
"Boxing has been changing lives for hundreds of years so it's nice that I can come up with an idea and spread my bit with it as well."
Betty Nutter is a resident at Maison la Corderie care home where Daniel runs some of his classes.
Mrs Nutter, 88, said: "I really enjoy it. It's good exercise.
"I really the camaraderie, everyone joins in together and it's really good.
"You just feel healthy when you've stretched everything and has a good box."
Home Manager Fiona Brogan said the boxing classes had lifted the people living there.
"Our residents absolutely love his visits and they really enjoy the sitting down boxing classes," she said.
"It lightens their day and they're always quite enthusiastic to join in.
A similar scheme is also being run at Stuart Court care home.
