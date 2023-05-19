Jersey Reds take trophy on schools victory tour
- Published
Children have been inspired by champions as the Jersey Reds took their trophy on a victory loop of the island's schools.
The team, crowned Rugby Football Union (RFU) Championship champions for the first time in their history, met children at eight schools.
The players, and their trophy, were warmly welcomed by the children.
Leo in Year Six at St Peter said: "It's really exciting because this has never really happened to us.
"It's the first time we've seen a team with a trophy come in."
Will, in Year Four, added: "It was really cool because I've never seen a rugby team lift a trophy.
"It was a great experience."
Year Six pupil Sophia added: "It has inspired me to do more sport and I want to give rugby a go after seeing the trophy."
The admiration was mutual according to team captain Lewis Wyne said: "That's what I play rugby for. To build a legacy and a legacy for the club.
"The community and these kids have supported me so it does sink how much rugby means to them when you come for a visit like this."
The Jersey Reds were crowned Championship champions last month after a 43-15 win over Ampthill at St Peter.
It has been a steady rise for the team since signing their first two professional players in 2006.
