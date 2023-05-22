Next phase of work on Jersey Airport car park begins
Work has started to move towards a new parking payment system at Jersey Airport.
Later in the year, a new online system will be introduced, which will allow pre-booking and payment.
It will also enable Ports of Jersey to discount parking for people who book in advance.
Some areas of the long stay car park will be cordoned off to allow the work to take place.
Bosses said the changes will provide an extra 120 spaces.
Hire cars have been relocated to a new area in the staff car park and overflow spaces for passengers are also available in the staff car park.
Extra exit points are being installed in both the arrivals and long stay car parks.
'Better serve customers'
Marc Clayson, innovation manager, said: "Since introducing our parking promotions [in 2022] we have noticed that there are sometimes not enough spaces to satisfy demand, so we have been making changes to provide more spaces for passengers who want to park at the airport while they travel.
"Motorists will need to follow the routes highlighted by temporary signage.
"We apologise for the disruption while we transition to the new system and increase the number of spaces available.
"Later in the year the new online system will allow us to offer off-peak fees, and discounts for pre-booking, which we hope will better serve our customers."
