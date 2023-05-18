Former Jersey Reds player Guy Thompson on mental health
A former Jersey Reds rugby player is campaigning to encourage more people to talk about their mental health.
Guy Thompson, who said his friend took his own life in 2015, has joined the charity LooseHeadz to help other players talk openly about what can be a challenging subject.
As part of his campaign, Mr Thompson gave a speech at Santander International Work Cafe in Jersey.
He shared with the audience how players can feel they have "no one to talk to".
He added: "I know boys that before games if they're nervous would be sick in the changing rooms or would be sick before they went out and played.
"This was their anxiety manifesting itself in a physical form."
The LooseHeadz charity is trying to place a mental health lead into every rugby club around the world and give them the resources to improve the mental health of people around them.
Mr Thompson said: "You're supposed to have broad shoulders, a big chest and take the weight of the world on but unfortunately that has also meant that rugby players feel they have no one to talk to.
"Now this is why I'm so close to LooseHeadz because it gives them an opportunity to talk and express how they feel."
Mr Thompson said he hoped the wider community outside professional sport would benefit from hearing about his experiences.
He added: "I'm a really normal person.
"Just because I played professional rugby doesn't mean I'm immune to things.
"At the same time, it doesn't mean no one else is going through these problems.
"This is just an opportunity for me to share my story, be honest about it and hope that helps one or two people."
