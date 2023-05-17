Jersey nurse wins award for service
A Jersey nurse has won an award for the contribution she has made to the Royal College of Nursing (RCN).
Dr Moyra Journeaux has been recognised with an Award of Merit by the RCN.
Her roles include being on the Perioperative Forum Steering Committee and the Education Forum Steering Committee, and as a Scientific Conference Planning Committee member.
She said: "I am overwhelmed and so proud to receive this award.
"It is not something that I was expecting. It is a privilege to have had the opportunity to be involved with RCN work over the years.
"I have had opportunities to be involved in work streams that have supported and developed nurses in practice and education. This award is because of the remarkable individuals, both RCN members and staff, who I have worked alongside."
Registered nurse Dr Journeaux is also a lecturer and postgraduate programme manager at Harvey Bersterman Education Centre.
The Award of Merit is the highest honour given to RCN members for service to the RCN itself.
Ellen McNicholas, RCN south east regional director, said: "Colleagues who nominated Moyra said she has the admiration and respect of her peers and has made a vital impact on the advancement of nursing education, policy, and practice.
"She was also said to have made an outstanding contribution to the promotion of equality, diversity and inclusion in her leadership and collaboration across the RCN neurodiversity task and finish working group.
"This award is absolutely deserved, and we are delighted Moyra has been recognised in this way."
