Jersey low carbon heating fund launched
- Published
The States of Jersey has provided £5.7m to help islanders heat their homes in a more environmentally friendly way.
The government has launched an initiative to help people "make the switch" to low carbon heating.
The scheme is part of its carbon neutral roadmap to become net zero by 2050.
Funds have been allocated to switch 1,000 properties from fossil fuel boilers to low carbon heating systems by the end of 2025.
The government said eligible homeowners could now access up to £5,000 in match funding, and those meeting the criteria of low income homeowners could access up to £10,000 without the need to match fund.
The Minister for Energy and Climate Change Deputy Hilary Jeune said the heating sector was "one of the highest contributors to Jersey's emissions".
"This current incentive supports those wanting to make that switch early and also helps us build the skills and capacity within the market to be able to meet increased future demand for low carbon heating systems," she said.
Air source heat pumps, electric flow boilers, electric storage heaters and panel heaters are all supported by the scheme, the government said.
