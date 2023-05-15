Channel Islands represented in Speaker's House
The Channel Islands have been represented in stained glass in the Speaker's House in the New Palace of Westminster.
Sixteen Overseas Territories and three Crown Dependencies have had their heraldic shields "immortalised".
The two windows represent "part of our United Kingdom family", Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said.
He said: "Every single person coming into Speaker's House will be reminded of how closely we are connected.
"I want to provide them with a platform on which to speak, to air their concerns, to share experiences and to enable us to learn from each other."
Alongside Jersey and Guernsey, the stained glass windows feature coats of arms from countries including Akrotiri and Dhekelia, the British Indian Ocean Territories and Gibraltar.
Jersey Chief Minister Kristina Moore was in attendance for the unveiling on Tuesday.
"I am grateful to [the] Commons Speaker for ensuring that Jersey's place in the British family is now so beautifully and permanently represented in this way," she said.
