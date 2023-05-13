Jersey charities receive about £175k in grants
- Published
Charities in Jersey have benefited from about £175,000-worth of grants distributed by the Association of Jersey Charities (AJC) since January.
The AJC said the money was awarded for the first quarter of 2023 and included £119,299 distributed from profits from the Channel Islands Lottery.
One charity, Dementia Jersey, received £30,000 towards staff costs.
The AJC said all of the charities added "considerable value to our local community".
Marcus Liddiard, from the association, said: "It has continued to be a tough start to the year for charities in terms of fundraising, against the backdrop of a cost of living crisis and rising inflation.
"With that in mind, I'm pleased that we are able to award these grants to a broad range of charities."
Other charities benefiting from the grants included:
- Jersey Recovery College received £25,500, to support staff costs
- 7 Overseas (Jersey) Squadron, Air Training Corps received £29,389, to support a Hangar project
- Family Mediation Jersey received £19,410, to support a translation project
- Focus on Mental Illness received £15,000, to support staff costs
Mediation charity manager Elaine Feltham said the grant would enable the team to provide an "inclusive service" and offer sessions to Portuguese speaking clients.
The AJC's Grants Committee will next meet in June, with a deadline of 23 May for applications.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.