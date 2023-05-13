Inshore lifeboat to be officially named
An official naming ceremony will take place to name an inshore lifeboat in Jersey.
RNLI Jersey will host the event at the St Helier Lifeboat Station on Saturday for senior members of the service and local dignitaries.
The rescue service said the event would not be open to the public due to "limited space" on Albert Quay.
However, it said crews would "still be on duty throughout the weekend and ready to respond to any taskings".
