Jersey sport anti-doping policy presented to States
A new anti-doping policy for Jersey's athletes has been presented to the States.
Sports Minister Deputy Kirsten Morel has published the policy on keeping sport in the island safe and free from illegal performance-enhancing drugs.
A panel called the Jersey Anti-Doping National Compliance Platform (NCP) will oversee any cases of suspected abuse.
Any athlete caught abusing substances could be suspended and have funding removed while they are investigated.
It brings Jersey into line with other jurisdictions, and will follow international rules.
The NCP is made up of representatives of the principal sporting bodies, the government and other relevant agencies.
All sporting bodies are required to adopt the policy, along with their athletes, in order to receive any funding or support.
No athlete will be allowed to represent Jersey unless they adopt and comply with the policy.
The policy came into effect on 15 March, and will be updated annually.
