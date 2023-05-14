Islanders encouraged to become foster carers
A fortnight of events providing information about fostering in Jersey will begin on Monday.
The government's Fostering and Adoption Team has invited islanders who want to know more about being a foster carer to attend.
Three sessions will be held at Waitrose stores between Monday and Friday, from 10:00 to 15:00 BST.
Assistant Minister for Children and Education Richard Vibert said the island "needs more" carers.
"We continue to need different types of foster carers for different children's needs, whether that is just for weekend cover, or to provide a child with a permanent home," he said.
Islanders aged 21 and over can apply to be a carer and provide a range of care, such as emergency care, respite care and short or long-term foster care.
The government said it currently had 43 approved foster carers, but added that more were needed to "ensure that local children always have a safe and comfortable home when they need it".
A 5km (3.2 mile) foster walk will take place along the waterfront, St Helier on Saturday beginning at 10:00 BST.
