Jersey dentist supervised due to 'risk of harm' to public
- Published
A dentist has been put under supervision after a hearing found he was a "risk of harm" to the public.
The Dental Professionals Hearings Service heard Michael Lee Bruggraber had allegedly "threatened to murder" an informant.
The hearing was held "partly in private" due to matters relating to a "possible police investigation".
Mr Bruggraber and Windsor Crescent Dental Practice have been contacted for comment.
Mr Bruggraber has been put under supervision for 18 months due to allegations that he had acted misogynistically and had sedated patients for "personal gain".
Concerns about Mr Bruggraber's conduct towards female colleagues were raised, with messages referring to allegedly suggesting he wanted to have sex with a friend's dental nurse.
'Encouraged false reviews'
Other messages provided to the board allegedly suggested Mr Bruggraber had questioned "how far I can push my sexual predator boundaries" in relation to the case of a dentist who was later erased by the council for allegations of sexual harassment in the workplace.
It was said he asked: "Do you think they will strike him off or just say cut back on being a sexual predator? You know what the feminists are like these days, they want blood."
Concerns were also raised about the dentist allegedly making racist and homophobic comments.
It was also alleged that Mr Bruggraber "encouraged false reviews" on his webpage written by friends, and concerns were raised about information security with an informant stating he stored documents containing sensitive information about staff and patient in his home.
The board heard Mr Bruggraber would "provide patients with unnecessary sedation" so he could charge them more for treatment and that concerns were raised about post-sedation care and patients being discharged "when not fit to do so".
The Windsor Crescent Dental Practice website said Mr Bruggraber was the sole dentist at the practice and specialised in "conscious sedation".
A second informant to the board said the dentist had threatened to murder them, alleging he would "get hold of a liquid which is untraceable" and "put a few drops of it inside their drink", and that no one would know it was him.
The threat was reported to police.
Other allegations included failure to obtain consent, failure to adhere to health and safety guidelines and concerns over his attitude relating to equality and diversity.
Mr Bruggraber's lawyer Tara O'Halloran refuted claims made by the two informants, saying both "had agendas" in reporting him to the General Dental Council.
At the hearing, Ms O'Halloran referred to "a number of positive testimonials", and had certificates of courses he had undertaken to reassure the committee the allegations had "little to no foundation".
Ms O'Halloran said the dentist was taking the allegations "very seriously", and that he was a "subject of malicious and vexatious allegations".
The lawyer also said Mr Bruggraber was of good character, and had no previous "fitness to practise" history.
'Level of supervision'
The committee decided there was "risk of repetition" and "risk of harm" to patients and colleagues, and the allegations posed a "significant risk" to the public if found proven at a later date.
An interim order was imposed on Mr Bruggraber's registration for a period of 18 months, ruling that as he ran a small practice it would be "financially unviable" to subject him to close or direct supervision.
Instead, "some level of supervision" has been required "in order to protect the public" but having another practitioner on the premises "was not required".
The board said Mr Bruggraber must refrain from using sedation, and formulate a personal development plan to address and improve on the reported concerns.
A review into Mr Bruggraber's conduct will be held within the next six months.
