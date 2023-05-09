Artist invites residents to be in Jersey beach painting
An artist is capturing seaside Jersey and its inhabitants during a live art performance.
Landscape and seascape painter Tony Parsons is creating a picture of Gorey Beach in front of Mont Orgeuil Castle.
He invited residents to "wear something colourful" to join him on the slipway by Rhona's Kiosk on the Gorey Coast Road to become part of the scene.
Mr Parsons said: "I'm painting as we speak, the rain has held off and people have arrived, it's coming together.
He added: "I'm surrounded by people who will be in the painting."
Mr Parsons said the finished piece would be auctioned in aid of the Grace Crocker Family Support Foundation, which supports island families while their children receive medical treatment in a hospital.
He is planning an exhibition of his work at the Royal Yacht Hotel in Jersey on 12-13 May 2023.
