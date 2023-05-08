Weather casts doubt on Jersey's Liberation Day celebrations

Jersey Liberation Day 2022
Liberation Square hosts some of the event marking the end of the island's World War Two occupation

Liberation Day festivities in Jersey are in doubt because of weather concerns.

The gathering is due on Tuesday to mark the 78th anniversary of the end of German Occupation during World War Two.

Organisers said a forecast of some rain and southerly winds meant they were concerned that people might get too cold, particularly older attendees.

They added the situation would be reviewed at 06:00 BST on Tuesday on whether it will go ahead.

