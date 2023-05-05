Jersey government spending falls as income hits £1bn
Jersey's government had a higher income and spent less than it had expected in 2022, resulting in a surplus of £104m.
Newly published accounts show that for the first time, the States of Jersey's net annual income was over £1bn.
That was helped by increases of more than 11% in income tax and GST payments when compared with 2021.
But amid global economic volatility, the value of the government's investments fell by 6.5%.
The States Assembly's approved expenditure was £924m in 2022, £15m less than in 2021.
Minister for Treasury and Resources Deputy Ian Gorst said the report showed "continuing progress on long-term finance sustainability and stability".
"Income was better than anticipated, expenditure lower than estimated and borrowing relating to Covid has been completely repaid," he said.
Mr Gorst said the government still faced "many financial pressures" and needed to "return to prudence and live within our means."
