L'Ecume II: Inquest held for Jersey captain
An inquest into the death of a Jersey fisherman has been opened and adjourned.
The body of Michael Michieli was recovered from the wreckage of his sunken boat L'Ecume II in April.
The 62-year-old was the final fisherman of three to be recovered after the trawler collided with a freight ferry in December.
The bodies of two crewmembers, Larry Simyunn and Jervis Baligat, had already been recovered.
The inquest did not give a cause of death as histology and toxicology test results were not yet available.
Investigators are continuing to establish what caused the sinking.
Det Sgt Simon Le Fevre, part of the investigation team, confirmed pieces of the wreck had been brought ashore, and inquiries were still ongoing.
Coronor Mark Harris thanked all of the teams involved for bringing Mr Michieli back to his family which will now allow for a funeral to take place.
The inquest will be resumed on a date to be decided.
