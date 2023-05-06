Jersey set for three days of Coronation celebrations
- Published
A multitude of events has been planned so islanders can celebrate the Coronation Bank Holiday weekend.
The King and Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.
Preparations have been made for Jersey children to wear their own crowns, and parish church bellringers are prepared to "Ring for the King".
BBC coverage of the ceremony will be broadcast live at Coronation Park in St Lawrence from 10:00 BST.
Islanders have been invited to the park to celebrate, with a kids' zone and musical entertainment planned until 18:00 BST.
In line with other Crown Dependencies, a 21 Gun Salute will be fired at 12:30 BST by the 1781 Jersey Militia at Jardins de la Mer.
St Peter's Parish Church will commemorate the coronation and the island's 78th Liberation day with a flower festival and exhibition.
Bailiff Sir Timothy Le Cocq will be in attendance at Westminster Abbey on behalf of the island, and two Jersey police officers will be assisting the security operation in London.
On Sunday, islanders have been invited to a church service to commemorate the Coronation at St Helier Parish Church at 10:30 BST.
From 12:00 BST, the "Big Lunch" will be held at Liberation Square as part of a national programme to encourage street parties and community gatherings.
The square will also host a screening of the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle from 19:00 BST.
A family fun day will be held at St John's recreation centre from 14:00 to 18:00 BST, providing live entertainment, bouncy castles and a hog roast.
Trinity Parish Hall will be hosting a Lindy Hop dance event, asking islanders to "bring your dance shoes".
The Jersey Battle of Flowers created a coronation tribute of the Royal Warrant, made from the Mediterranean grass hare's tail, displayed in De Gruchy's shop window.
Monday will see the island take part in the Big Help Out, where local charities have been "encouraged to volunteer their time".
The St Lawrence Battle of Flowers has invited islanders to help with its battle preparations from 10:00 to 16:00 BST at the parish community centre.
The National Trust Jersey has invited people to its conservation event from 09:30 BST to help increase biodiversity on the island.
After the Bank Holiday celebrations, the Channel Islands will celebrate its 78th Liberation day on Tuesday.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.